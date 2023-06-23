VN’s leading automotive trade fair opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, June 23 -

HCM CITY — The latest products, services and technologies in the automotive industry are being showcased at the Automechanika HCM City 2023 expo that opened on Friday at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.

The fifth edition of the event is the largest so far with 461 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories.

There are nine country pavilions: China, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Germany, Taiwan (China), and Thailand.

The country’s leading automotive industry trade fair provides a gateway for international trade and exchange, fostering technological advancement, business development and collaboration and innovation.

Besides the latest products, services, technologies, and solutions related to components, accessories and customisation, diagnostics and repair, electric vehicles, and automotive manufacturing and automation are also on show.

“Since Automechanika HCM City debuted in Việt Nam, the country has become one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia,” Fiona Chiew, general manager of Messe Frankfurt Ltd, one of its organisers, said.

“Owing to the unceasing urbanisation, the local automotive industry is in the position to jump into a new era, where electric vehicle development, digitalisation, automotive manufacturing, and automation are creating many opportunities in the supply chain.”

Conferences and training workshops will be held as part of the expo to create a dialogue around industry transformation with a focus on exchanging information and technical know-how.

The auto service and maintenance workshop that is slated to take place on Sunday will offer hands-on training to engineers, mechanics and workshop owners.

There will also be outdoor activities to celebrate the event’s fifth edition such as a car audio and modifications competition, auto party, drift and stunt show, and game zone. —VNS