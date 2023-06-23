Illinois EPA Provides $4 Million in Principal Forgiveness Funding to the Village of Hazel Crest to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, June 23 - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $4 million in funding to the Village of Hazel Crest (Cook County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the Village of Hazel Crest (Village) will not have to repay the $4 million of the funding.





"Lead service lines are found in communities throughout Illinois, but many communities, including the Village of Hazel Crest, are being proactive in removing the lines that have been identified," said Director Kim. "Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund continues to provide essential funding to communities to enable them to address lead service lines that puts their residents at risk."





The Village anticipates replacing an estimated 400 lead services lines within the community with this funding. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets.









Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided over $117.4 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient until the allotted funds are expended. Illinois EPA anticipates distributing an additional $5.2 million in principal forgiveness funding under this program allotment by June 30, 2023.



