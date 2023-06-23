Illinois EPA Provides Over $1 Million in Principal Forgiveness Funding to the City of Assumption to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $1,093,967 million in funding to the City of Assumption (Christian County) to replace lead service lines in the community.





The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the City of Assumption (City) will not have to repay any of the $1,093,967 in funding.





"While most communities are facing the challenges of lead service lines, many of them, including Assumption, have been able to secure vital funding through Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund," said Director Kim. "Removal of these service lines reduces the public health risks associated with lead, and securing funding with principal forgiveness is a significant benefit for the community and its residents."





The City anticipates replacing an estimated 140 lead services lines within the community with this funding. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html





Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided over $117.4 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient until the allotted funds are expended. Illinois EPA anticipates distributing an additional $5.2 million in principal forgiveness funding under this program allotment by June 30, 2023.



