Illinois EPA Provides $4 Million in Principal Forgiveness Funding to the Village of Barrington to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $4 million in funding to the Village of Barrington (Cook and Lake Counties) to replace lead service lines in the community.





The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the Village of Barrington (Village) will not have to repay the $4 million of the funding.





"Through the required Service Line Material Inventory Report, the Village of Barrington has identified at least 328 lead service lines and will be using these funds to begin replacing lead service lines and provide additional protection to their customers," said Director Kim. "The Illinois EPA is proud to partner with the Village by providing essential funding."





The Village anticipates replacing an estimated 300 lead services lines within the community with this funding. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html.





Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided over $117.4 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient until the allotted funds are expended. Illinois EPA anticipates distributing an additional $5.2 million in principal forgiveness funding under this program allotment by June 30, 2023.



