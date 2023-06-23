When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 23, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 23, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Cheese/Cheese Product

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness Company Name: Food Matters Again International Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese

Company Announcement

FMA International of Brooklyn, NY is recalling one lot of SAS Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

FMA International imported a total of one case from the affected lot.

Ottavi Tome Corse cheese was distributed in the state of Oregon to a specialty food distributor. The one case from the recalled lot has since been accounted for and has been subsequently destroyed. It was never sold to any retailers or restaurants.

Product Lot Expiration Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese – circular wheels of cheese

weighing approximately 6 lbs. VC349 07/08/2023

This cheese is associated with an ongoing outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections in Europe.

The recall was the result of an ongoing recall and outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes in Europe associated with cheese from SAS Fromagerie Ottavi. FMA International was notified by the France manufacturer and immediately recalled the cheese imported to the United States.

Consumers who have purchased SAS Fromagerie Tome Corse should not consume or distribute the product and are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Food Matters Again at 718-361-3183, Monday through Friday, from 9am to 5pm EST.