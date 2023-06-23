FEMA Awards Over $72.5 Million to Massachusetts for COVID-19 Testing

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $72.5 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the state for the cost of providing testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $72,521,391 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services for contracting with Color Health, Inc. to provide self-collected testing services, as well as shipping and self-ordering of over-the-counter (OTC) rapid COVID-19 tests.

Between December 2020 and June 2022, provider and state-operated congregate care settings and the Department of Corrections conducted weekly surveillance testing. A total of 2,563,326 tests were conducted.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.9 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.