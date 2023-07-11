New Self Help Podcast Available Now: Unburdened by Hope: Harnessing Possibility, Fueling Purpose

Erin Cummings, Host of the Unburdened by Hope: Harnessing Possibility, Fueling Purpose podcast

Erin Cummings is hosting a new self help podcast where listeners will be guided through a transformative journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Erin Cummings, entrepreneur, certified yoga instructor, and author, is hosting a new self help podcast called Unburdened by Hope: Harnessing Possibility, Fueling Purpose. Listeners will be guided through a transformative journey of self-discovery and personal growth.The Podcast is intertwined with her book that was released in February of this year, The Possibility Project: A Guided Journal for Creating What’s Possible.Cummings is on a mission to help others through the Podcast and the Book.“The Unburdened by Hope podcast is designed to complement The Possibility Project, which are the exact steps that I took to fight my way through Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. I encourage listeners to purchase the book to go along with the podcast. The podcast by itself is designed to provide weekly intentions and the journal guides you through crafting and executing a vision of what’s possible for you,” Cummings said.The Podcast and the Book focus on four key areas:ProductivityCreativityMovementPurposeErin encourages others to, “Stop relying on hope and start making things happen for yourself. You don’t need hope. You need clear precise actions to move you forward. Create what’s possible yourself because you are capable.”You can find the Unburdened by Hope podcast on Apple Podcasts Spotify , and YouTube.You can purchase The Possibility Project: A Guided Journal for Creating What’s Possible on Amazon About the HostErin Cummings is a leader, yoga studio owner, and philanthropist. She is the founder of YESyoga, a thriving boutique yoga studio in Sugar Land, Texas. Erin created YESyoga as a platform for an elevated lifestyle using yoga as a tool for health and self-awareness.She currently lives in Houston, Texas with her husband and two kids. She is a passionate advocate for women who are overcoming the stress of living from expectations and into burnout. She guides them toward their YES for creating success through simple practices and courageous action.You can learn more about Erin at www.erinccummings.com and on Instagram @erinrunsanempire.

Embracing Possibility: Leaving Hope Behind