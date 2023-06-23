Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Mary Chance to the Children’s Trust of Alachua County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Mary Chance to the Children’s Trust of Alachua County.

Mary Chance

Chance, of Gainesville, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations. She currently serves on the Florida Education Foundation Board and the statewide advisory council for the Florida Grade-Level Reading Campaign. Chance earned her bachelor’s degrees in English and business from Florida State University and her master’s degree in journalism and communication from the University of Florida.

