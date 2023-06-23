Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,475 in the last 365 days.

Inquest Into The Death Of Jilissa Nighttraveller (Napachit)

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2023

A public inquest into the death of Jilissa Nighttraveller (Napachit) will be held July 24 to 28, 2023, at the Tropical Inn, 1001 Highway 16 Bypass, in North Battleford.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Nighttraveller, 30, was found unresponsive in a bathroom at the Battleford Union Hospital on March 24, 2021. Hospital staff responded and lifesaving attempts were made, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased. Nighttraveller had been transferred to the Battleford Union Hospital on March 24, 2021, by the North Battleford RCMP.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Robert Kennedy will preside at the inquest.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane Whiting
Justice and Attorney General
Regina
Phone: 306-787-8621
Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Inquest Into The Death Of Jilissa Nighttraveller (Napachit)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more