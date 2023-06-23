CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2023

A public inquest into the death of Jilissa Nighttraveller (Napachit) will be held July 24 to 28, 2023, at the Tropical Inn, 1001 Highway 16 Bypass, in North Battleford.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Nighttraveller, 30, was found unresponsive in a bathroom at the Battleford Union Hospital on March 24, 2021. Hospital staff responded and lifesaving attempts were made, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased. Nighttraveller had been transferred to the Battleford Union Hospital on March 24, 2021, by the North Battleford RCMP.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Robert Kennedy will preside at the inquest.

