Supreme Court expands liability for kidnapping of intoxicated people

Using force or fear in transporting a victim is a statutorily required element of kidnapping, but the court’s opinion by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero concludes “the Legislature must have intended [a] relaxed standard of force to apply to [intoxicated persons].” That force, the court says, “is akin to the relaxed force requirement applicable to infants and children.” It comes down to whether the victim, “because of intoxication or other mental condition, is unable to consent to the movement,” and the inability to consent “does not require total incapacitation or unconsciousness.”