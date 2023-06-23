Opportunities in the OTC Braces and Supports Market: Optimizing Comfort and Performance

OTC Braces and Supports Market1

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OTC Braces and Supports Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global OTC Braces and Supports Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M, Alcare, Bauerfeind, Bird And Cronin (a part of Dynatronics), Breg, BSN Medical (a part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget), Deroyal Industries, DJO finance, Medi Gmbh, Thuasne.



OTC Braces and Supports Market Statistics: The global OTC Braces and Supports market size is estimated to reach $991.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.



OTC Braces and Supports Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions drives demand for OTC braces and supports, offering affordable pain relief, stability, and injury prevention.

2. Growing demand for non-invasive treatment options fuels the market as individuals prefer conservative approaches, with OTC braces and supports providing support, compression, and pain relief.

3. Rising awareness of self-care practices empowers individuals to manage their musculoskeletal health, leading to increased demand for accessible and user-friendly OTC braces and supports.

4. Technological advancements and product innovation enhance the comfort, durability, and effectiveness of OTC braces and supports, driving market growth.

5. Expanding e-commerce platforms and retail availability make OTC braces and supports easily accessible to consumers, contributing to market growth.



The segments and sub-section of OTC Braces and Supports market is shown below:

By Product: Ankle Braces & Supports, Knee Braces & Supports, Facial Braces & Supports, Upper Extremity Braces & Support And Back, Hip, And Spine Braces & Supports



By Type: Soft & Elastic Braces And Supports, Hard Braces & Supports And Hinged Braces & Supports



By Application: Ligament Injury Repair, Osteoarthritis, Preventive Care and Others



By Distribution Channel: Orthopedic Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Others



Important years considered in the OTC Braces and Supports study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of OTC Braces and Supports Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes OTC Braces and Supports Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of OTC Braces and Supports in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in OTC Braces and Supports market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global OTC Braces and Supports market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



