Dr. Fred Rouse was a guest on OnSet Bahamas Edition; seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates around the country.

Dr. Fred Rouse was a guest on OnSet Bahamas Edition and seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates around the country.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Fred Rouse was a featured guest on the show, OnSet Bahamas Edition. The program, which aired on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country, featured guests from diverse backgrounds sharing their expertise and stories of success. Filmed in the breathtaking location of Nassau, Bahamas, the show was produced by an Emmy Award-winning crew.

Dr. Fred Rouse, who is known as “The REAL Money Doctor,” was chosen to participate in the show because of his nationally recognized expertise in Short Window Retirement Planning.

During the interview, Dr. Rouse revealed the pivotal moments in his own life that led to his 10-year journey in developing his groundbreaking program. He delved into the program's ease of use, minimal start-up investment, and the total control they have along with the type of expected returns that students typically see using his program.

The interview was conducted by Zack Viscomi, a graduate of Dr. Rouse's program, who offered his firsthand impression including insights on the program's effectiveness and Dr. Fred himself.

Towards the end of the interview, Viscomi asked Dr. Rouse, "Why are you doing this?" Dr. Rouse’s response encapsulates his mission to empower individuals: To get, protect, and enjoy their money, life, and retirement.

About Dr. Fred

Dr. Rouse is a 40-year financial services veteran, the last 28 years as a Certified Financial Planner before retiring, National multiple Award winning, International Best-Selling Author having co-authored with Jack Canfield of “Chicken Soup for the Soul” fame and International businessman and speaker Brian Tracey “Cracking the Code to Success.” And he’s the author of the upcoming book “The Time Is Now: Enjoy Your Retirement Sooner Without Risking a Dollar In The Stock Market”.

He is the nation’s leading authority on Short Window Retirement Planning. It’s the system he developed, designed, tested and re-tested over 10 years for the unique needs of people age 50 and older that would like the option to be able to retire in the next 3-5 years without risking a dollar in the stock market.

He has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, FORBES, Newsweek, USA Today, and Inc. Magazine as well as other print media across the country.

His work has also been seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX News, CNBC, MSNBC, and other TV and cable networks.

He splits his time between his home in Pennsylvania and his bay front property in Rehoboth Beach Delaware with his Wife Dr. Teri and their dog Gus-Gus while working with a select number of Students while he runs his small Short Window Retirement Planning program helping others to faster financial independence giving them the option to enjoy their retirement sooner without risking a dollar in the stock market. To find out more or to contact Dr. Rouse go to: DrRouseNow.com

OnSet Bahamas Edition features premier business experts whose interviews are focused on topics related to their respective industries, and their success. OnSet Bahamas Edition provides valuable information for today’s business-driven world.