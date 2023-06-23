Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Lake Jackson

June 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Lake Jackson, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“I congratulate the City of Lake Jackson on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 170 other Texas communities who have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Lake Jackson market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“We are pleased Lake Jackson has earned the Film Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo. “We are approaching this as a long-term economic driver for Lake Jackson, and it's becoming part of our over-arching goals to make the city and area a destination point. With that in mind, we are excited to see where this takes our community."

The City of Lake Jackson joins more than 170 Film Friendly Texas Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted $1.95 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2022.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline