UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Vernon County, Wis.

GENOA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Genoa, Wis. that occurred on the evening of June 16, 2023.

At approximately 5:55 p.m., Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence near Wisconsin Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa, Wisconsin for a welfare check. Upon arrival, William S. Boardman, age 61, was departing the home and the deputies made a traffic stop a short distance from the residence and Boardman turned off his vehicle.

During the traffic stop, Boardman turned on his vehicle and began to drive away at a high rate of speed with Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathon Brown, with 16 years of law enforcement experience, standing on the running board of the vehicle. Deputy Brown gave repeated commands to stop the vehicle, which Boardman ignored. Deputy Brown then discharged his firearm, striking Boardman, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were wearing body cameras during this incident.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brown has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Vernon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.