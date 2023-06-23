Submit Release
New parking rates at HNL take effect July 1, 2023

Posted on Jun 23, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

Incremental rate structure increases will continue through 2027.

HONOLULU – Beginning July 1, 2023, the hourly rate for parking for six or more hours at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will increase and the new maximum daily rate will be $24.

The incremental rate structure agreement was negotiated under the previous administration in 2018 under the long-term airport parking agreement. Based on this agreement, the parking concessionaire began system modernizations including fiber optic installations, a camera tracking system for entering and departing vehicles, automated calculations of parking fees, and LED displays of available stalls. The fee structure through June 30, 2028, is:

  CURRENT Effective

July 1, 2023

 Effective

July 1, 2024

 Effective

July 1, 2025

 Effective

July 1, 2026

 July 1, 2027 – June 30, 2028
1<15-min Free Free Free Free Free Free
16-30 min $1 $1 $1 $1 $1 $1
31-60 min $3 $3 $3 $3 $3 $3
1-2 hours $5 $5 $5 $6 $6 $6
2-3 hours $7 $7 $7 $9 $9 $9
3-4 hours $9 $9 $10 $12 $12 $12
4-5 hours $14 $14 $15 $17 $17 $17
5-6 hours $18 $18 $19 $21 $21 $21
6-7 hours $19 $20 $21 $23 $24 $24
7-8 hours $20 $22 $23 $25 $27 $27
8+ hours $22 $24 $25 $27 $29 $30

 

The first rate increase under the long-term parking agreement took effect January 1, 2023. https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/11/17/hawaii-department-of-transportation-announces-rate-increases-for-parking-at-daniel-k-inouye-international-airport/

The 15-minute grace period and parking rate for the first hour will remain the same, to support use of the parking structures for community members dropping off or picking up passengers at HNL. The free airport cell phone lots will also continue to be available for those picking up passengers.

By pricing overnight and multiple-day parking appropriately, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation expects the additional benefit of reduced demand for overnight and multiple-day parking.

For more information on parking at HNL, see https://airports.hawaii.gov/hnl/getting-to-from/parking/

###

