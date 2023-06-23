Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, June 26 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, June 23 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 23, 2023

On Monday, June 26 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss his work to create an Anti-Hate Task Force in Montgomery County. The Council is scheduled to vote on his resolution to establish this task force on Tuesday. Glass will also recap his affordable housing tour with Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jacob Day and Secretary of the Maryland Department of Disabilities Carol Beatty and discuss upcoming Council matters.