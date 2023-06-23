Submit Release
Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at Solaris’ annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2023, have been approved. These matters included:

  • Electing each of the Company’s six nominees as directors of the Company; and
  • Re-appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the audit committee of the board of directors to fix their remuneration.
  • Approving the Company’s Option Plan as more particularly set out in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company’s directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee
 Votes For Votes Withheld
  Number % Number %
Richard Warke 97,059,813 94.89 5,227,936 5.11
Daniel Earle 102,246,300 99.96 41,449 0.04
Poonam Puri 100,504,057 98.26 1,783,692 1.74
Donald R. Taylor 84,082,358 82.20 18,205,391 17.80
Kevin Thomson 101,322,935 99.06 964,815 0.94
Ron Walsh 101,123,599 98.86 1,164,151 1.14

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

“Daniel Earle”
President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations
Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203
Email: jwagenaar@solarisresources.com

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.


Primary Logo

