Dundee Corporation Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

    Total Votes   % of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour       364,050,694       99.97
Votes Withheld   114,644   0.03
Total Votes Cast   364,165,338   100
         

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name   Votes in Favour   %   Votes Withheld   %
Tanya Covassin   354,870,235   98.89   3,980,358   1.11
Jonathan Goodman   357,713,486   99.68   1,137,107   0.32
Isabel Meharry   354,875,229   98.89   3,975,364   1.11
Andrew Molson   357,420,697   99.60   1,429,896   0.40
Peter Nixon   358,343,612   99.86   506,981   0.14
Allen Palmiere   354,849,322   98.88   4,001,271   1.12
A. Murray Sinclair   358,482,621   99.90   367,972   0.10
                 

Approval of Unallocated Awards under the Share Incentive Plan and DSUs under the Deferred Share Unit Plan

The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution all unallocated awards under the Company’s Amended and Restated Share Incentive Plan and DSUs under the Company’s Amended and Restated Deferred Share Unit Plan:

      Total Votes     % of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour   343,690,659   95.78
Votes Against   15,159,934   4.22
Total Votes Cast   358,850,593   100
         

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com


