WLX | WLE’s Tori Blake Named 2023 Kansas City Business Journal CFO of the Year Award Recipient
Proud to announce that Tori Blake, WLX | WLE’s Chief Financial Officer, is an honoree of Kansas City Business Journal’s 2023 CFO of the Year awards.
Kansas City is home to many industry titans in the logistics space. For Tori to be acknowledged as a leader within our industry and among her esteemed peers is a tremendous honor.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES , June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WLX | WLE and The R&R Express Family of Companies are proud to announce that Tori Blake, WLX | WLE’s Chief Financial Officer, is an honoree of Kansas City Business Journal’s 2023 CFO of the Year awards. Blake joins a distinguished group of fourteen financial officers from various companies across the Kansas City metro area who demonstrate exceptional leadership in navigating economic challenges and fostering growth.
— Sonny Catlett
The annual CFO of the Year awards program, organized by Kansas City Business Journal, recognizes finance professionals who exhibit remarkable resilience, strategic acumen, and unwavering dedication to their companies and the local business community. Tori Blake's inclusion among this select group is a testament to her exceptional contributions and invaluable role at WLX | WLE and to the Kansas City community.
Blake’s expertise and proficiency as a CFO have been instrumental in steering WLX | WLE to a 78% increase in revenue from 2021 to 2022. Her ability to wear multiple hats and draw from a wealth of experience propelled the company to achieve this remarkable fiscal growth.
President of WLX | WLE, Sonny Catlett, expresses his admiration for Blake’s recognition, stating, "Kansas City is home to many industry titans in the logistics space. For Tori to be acknowledged as a leader within our industry and among her esteemed peers is a tremendous honor. As a CFO in a mid-sized company, Tori's multifaceted skills have played a vital role in driving our organization to achieve unprecedented outcomes."
WLX | WLE and The R&R Express Family of Companies extend their heartfelt congratulations to Tori Blake on this well-deserved recognition. The companies recognize and appreciate Tori's exceptional contributions and outstanding commitment each day, and it is remarkable for her efforts to be acknowledged by the broader Kansas City community.
The winners of Kansas City Business Journal’s 2023 CFO of the Year awards will be celebrated at an awards event taking place on July 27, 2023.
