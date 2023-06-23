Premier’s statement on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism

CANADA, June 23 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism:

“On this solemn day, we remember the Canadians, at home and abroad, who have been victimized by acts of terrorism.

“Thirty-eight years ago today, 329 passengers and crew aboard Air India Flight 182 were murdered. Among the victims were 280 Canadians. This cowardly act forever changed the lives of countless friends and family members. The trauma from acts of terrorism lasts long after the events.

“A day of remembrance reminds us of our shared humanity. It also offers us a moment to pause and reflect on the tragedy of lives lost through violence.

“We must unite to condemn acts of terrorism, which are intended to instil fear and to divide us. Together, we can build a stronger society by defending our shared values of diversity, equity and respect.

“On behalf of the people of British Columbia, I extend my deepest sympathies to all who have suffered pain and loss from acts of terrorism. We support you in your grief and we pledge to continue doing our work to make British Columbia a better, safer place – one free from fear.”