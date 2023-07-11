Clean Squeakers Launches Innovative Pet Toy Sanitizer With Indiegogo Crowdfund Campaign
Clean Squeakers is an innovative device that uses UV-C light to sanitize pet toys - a fast, reliable and healthy alternative to hand washing.
While we love our four-legged friends, their saliva contains viruses and bacteria that transfer to pet toys. The Clean Squeakers disinfecting box kills dangerous bacteria and viruses.
— Abdoulaye Toure, Clean Squeaker Founder and CEO
UV-C rays in pet toy sanitizer box kill 99% of germs, protect family and environment.
Today is the launch of Clean Squeakers, an innovative device that sanitizes pet toys. The Clean Squeakers device uses eight UV-C lamps to kill 99% of germs on pet toys in just five minutes. Clean Squeakers is an easier, safer, and healthier alternative to hand washing pet toy with chemical disinfectants.
Clean Squeakers sanitizes pet toys for dogs, cats, birds, turtles, and reptiles. The well-designed sanitizing box can be folded for easy storage or travel. The Clean Squeakers pet toy sanitizer is available for $99 on the company’s website, https://cleansqueakers.com.
Clean Squeakers is using the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform to raise funds for its initial production run: https://igg.me/at/cleansqueakers. Clean Squeakers is offering an Indiegogo Early Bird price of just $59 for its pet toy disinfecting box, a savings of $40 off the retail price, and additional discounts for those who purchase multiple units. In addition to discounts, Clean Squeakers will post the names of Indiegogo donors on cleansqueakers.com.
"While we love our four-legged friends, their saliva contains viruses and bacteria that transfer to pet toys," said Abdoulaye Toure, Clean Squeaker Founder and CEO. "The Clean Squeakers disinfecting box kills dangerous bacteria and viruses like E. coli, giardia, and staphylococcus, which can result in pet digestive and dental issues that can spread to their owners. Our UV-C technology provides an easy way to regularly sanitize pet toys without the use of hazardous chemicals that can be harmful to pets, their owners, and the environment."
Clean Squeakers will start distributing its innovative pet toy sanitizing devices in Q3 2023. Clean Squeakers is exploring selling its innovative sanitizing boxes in retail pet store chains.
Clean Squeakers was founded by Abdoulaye Toure, a Business Administration graduate from the University of Texas at Arlington. Toure, a pet owner himself, started the company to provide innovative solutions for everyday problems and is dedicated to creating a germ-free lifestyle for his family, including his two beloved dogs.
Clean Squeakers Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/cleansqueakers
Clean Squeakers website: https://cleansqueakers.com
Social: https://www.facebook.com/CleanSqueakers/ | https://www.instagram.com/clean.squeakers/
Clean Squeakers LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clean-squeakers
Abdoulaye Toure
Clean Squeakers
+1 404-229-2977
