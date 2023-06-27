Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Announces DEI Speaker Event - Community Invited

RBAC hosts a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) speaker event on July 12 at 5:30 PM. These talks will be centered on the Transformational Power of Water.

We are excited to provide a platform for important conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion within the aquatics industry.”
— Jimmy Francis, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is proud to host a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) speaker event on July 12 at 5:30 PM. These talks will be centered on the Transformational Power of Water. The objective is to spark meaningful conversations and encourage inclusivity and equitability within the aquatic community.

Jamal Hill, a Paralympic Swimming Medalist and global advocate for swimming will be speaking at the event. He is the founder of the Swim UP Hill Foundation and is dedicated to teaching one million people to swim annually by 2028. He has been recognized as a UN Sustainable Development Goal Young Leader and is the driving force behind Aquatics Today, an award-winning media company that empowers the global aquatics community. His work, which includes promoting aquatics education and safety, is not only saving lives but also breaking down barriers.

Aizita Magana, Director of Planning and Public Partnerships at the Vaccine Preventable Disease Control Program of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, will also be featured. She is a seasoned public health expert with expertise in ensuring water safety and advocating for equity and access to public swimming pools. Aizita has dedicated her career to promoting the health and wellness of diverse communities.

The DEI speaker event is scheduled for July 12th at 5:30 PM at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. The community is invited to attend these informative talks. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights, ask questions, and engage in meaningful discussions with the speakers and fellow participants.

"We are excited to provide a platform for important conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion within the aquatics industry," said Jimmy Francis, President and Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all is an important part of making water safety accessible.”

This event is part of an ongoing commitment to water safety for all. In May of 2022, the RBAC welcomed Allen Edson, President of the Pasadena branch of the NAACP who discussed the topic: A Community-Level Overview of Pasadena, RBAC and Race Relations.

To RSVP and more information on the DEI Speaker Event, please visit: rosebowlaquatics.org/DEISpeakerEvent23

Media representatives who are interested in attending or scheduling interviews with speakers or organizers are requested to contact Vanessa Rivera-Roberts: marketing@rosebowlaquatics.org

Vanessa Roberts
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
+1 6265640330
email us here

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Announces DEI Speaker Event - Community Invited

Contact
Vanessa Roberts
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
+1 6265640330
Company/Organization
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
360 North Arroyo Boulevard
Pasadena, California, 91105
United States
+1 626-564-0330
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping all members of our diverse communities invest in their health and wellness by providing exemplary aquatic educational, competitive, therapeutic, and recreational programs. It is home to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Water Safety Program that provides EVERY 3rd-grade student in Pasadena Unified School District, including students with special needs, with access to water safety instruction. The RBAC includes two Olympic Pools, Therapy Pool, a weight room, conference rooms, locker rooms, café, and an aquatics merchandise shop. It hosts world-class swim, dive, and water polo teams and a wide variety of programs including physical therapy, water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, land-based fitness, and yoga.

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

