Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Announces DEI Speaker Event - Community Invited
RBAC hosts a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) speaker event on July 12 at 5:30 PM. These talks will be centered on the Transformational Power of Water.
We are excited to provide a platform for important conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion within the aquatics industry.”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is proud to host a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) speaker event on July 12 at 5:30 PM. These talks will be centered on the Transformational Power of Water. The objective is to spark meaningful conversations and encourage inclusivity and equitability within the aquatic community.
— Jimmy Francis, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
Jamal Hill, a Paralympic Swimming Medalist and global advocate for swimming will be speaking at the event. He is the founder of the Swim UP Hill Foundation and is dedicated to teaching one million people to swim annually by 2028. He has been recognized as a UN Sustainable Development Goal Young Leader and is the driving force behind Aquatics Today, an award-winning media company that empowers the global aquatics community. His work, which includes promoting aquatics education and safety, is not only saving lives but also breaking down barriers.
Aizita Magana, Director of Planning and Public Partnerships at the Vaccine Preventable Disease Control Program of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, will also be featured. She is a seasoned public health expert with expertise in ensuring water safety and advocating for equity and access to public swimming pools. Aizita has dedicated her career to promoting the health and wellness of diverse communities.
The DEI speaker event is scheduled for July 12th at 5:30 PM at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. The community is invited to attend these informative talks. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights, ask questions, and engage in meaningful discussions with the speakers and fellow participants.
This event is part of an ongoing commitment to water safety for all. In May of 2022, the RBAC welcomed Allen Edson, President of the Pasadena branch of the NAACP who discussed the topic: A Community-Level Overview of Pasadena, RBAC and Race Relations.
To RSVP and more information on the DEI Speaker Event, please visit: rosebowlaquatics.org/DEISpeakerEvent23
Media representatives who are interested in attending or scheduling interviews with speakers or organizers are requested to contact Vanessa Rivera-Roberts: marketing@rosebowlaquatics.org
