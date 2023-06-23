Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces $75 Million Available Through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced it is accepting proposals for $75 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund for projects that focus on rapidly developing a highly skilled workforce and on infrastructure initiatives that attract businesses, create jobs, and promote economic growth.

Since Governor DeSantis took office in January 2019, DEO has awarded more than $142 million for 17 workforce training and 26 infrastructure projects in 30 Florida counties through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, creating an estimated 94,500 direct and indirect jobs so they can continue to support their families, invest in their local communities and thrive.

About the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and chosen by the Governor to meet the demand for workforce or infrastructure needs in the community they are awarded to.

Workforce training projects will provide Floridians with transferable, sustainable workforce skills applicable to more than a single employer, and for equipment associated with these programs. Public infrastructure projects can include transportation and utilities needed to support economic development.

About DEO