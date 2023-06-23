Listening Sessions Set for Input on Ocean and Bay Plan

Meetings Planned in Each of Delaware’s Three Counties

Balancing how to best protect our marine resources while considering the needs of people who use or make their livelihood in Delaware’s Bay and ocean waters is the goal of an ocean and bay plan being developed by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).

To help develop the plan, DNREC is hosting three open house listening sessions to get feedback on how people use the ocean and bay, and to learn what is important to them.

“From our long-established fishing industry and commercial transport to tourism businesses to recreation and the emerging needs of clean energy, the Delaware Bay and ocean are key components of Delaware’s economy,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “At the same time, the ocean and bay are essential components of Delaware’s ecosystem that directly impact human well-being, from food security to public health. This plan will help us identify priorities and balance these sometimes competing interests.”

The listening sessions will take place in each of the three counties.

Wednesday, June 28, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle

Wednesday, July 12, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes

Sunday, July 23, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover

Displays will highlight the resources and activities that contribute to Delaware’s vibrant coastal economy, healthy environment and core foundation. Attendees will be provided an introductory presentation on the goals and expected outcomes of the ocean and bay plan, as well as an overview of the anticipated development process.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to share what kind of needs they have to be able to use and enjoy ocean and bay resources responsibly, as well as resource management issues that are important to them.

While there will be no virtual component to the meetings, all session materials will be available on the Delaware Ocean and Bay Plan webpage, as well as a link to provide comments online.

When completed, the plan will serve as a reference document for existing and potential new ocean and bay users, identify and characterize ocean and bay uses and serve as an inventory of ocean and bay resources.

The plan will also describe the impacts of each water-dependent human activity on other uses and identified resources, as well as provide recommendations for best practices for balancing ocean and bay activities with the conservation of marine resources.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Jim Lee, jamesw.lee@delaware.gov

