Quad City Area REALTORS® Partners with TrustFunds to Offer Electronic Earnest Money
TrustFunds adds another MLS to the growing list of MLSs interested in providing secure, integrated electronic earnest money payment solutions to members.
The addition of Quad City Area REALTORS, will extend TrustFunds services to 82% of agents in Iowa, further strengthening our dedication to delivering secure earnest money solutions in the region.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quad City Area REALTORS (QCAR), a distinguished member of RMLS Alliance, is thrilled to announce its partnership with TrustFunds, bringing a highly anticipated electronic earnest money solution to their valued members.
— Lynn Leegard
The integration of TrustFunds with the MLS system represents an exciting development for QCAR agents who work within the platform daily. "We are delighted to offer an earnest money solution that seamlessly integrates with our market's MLS," shared Sharon Smith, CEO of Quad City Area REALTORS. "TrustFunds was a highly sought-after service requested by our subscribers, and we believe that this platform will not only enhance security but also improve overall market efficiency."
TrustFunds offers a unique, secure, and convenient platform specifically designed for electronic handling of earnest money deposits. With full integration into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), it empowers buyers, agents, brokers, and companies to process, manage, track, and reconcile earnest money transactions in one central location, streamlining the entire process.
Lynn Leegard, Owner, and President of TrustFunds, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “Our partnership with Quad City Area REALTORS, will extend TrustFunds services to more than 82% of the agents in Iowa. This partnership further strengthens our dedication to delivering innovative and secure earnest money solutions in the region.”
QCAR Earnest Money Trust Account Holders interested in accepting TrustFunds electronic earnest money can Get Started with the secure registration process today or learn more at https://trustfunds.us.com/. In the coming weeks, QCAR agents will begin to notice the TrustFunds link within the MLS property details page, streamlining their workflow and enhancing their clients' experience.
About Quad City Area REALTORS
The mission of the Quad City Area REALTORS is to serve its 1050 members in developing and promoting programs and services. By enhancing members ability to conduct their businesses successfully, with integrity, competency, and ethics. Collective action, community involvement, and the promotion and support of home ownership is their mission at large. Learn more about QCAR at https://www.qcar.realtor/.
About TrustFunds
TrustFunds is dedicated to simplifying, securing, and bridging digital gaps in the real estate industry, providing individuals with more time for life by streamlining the earnest money process. To learn more about TrustFunds and its services, please visit their website at https://trustfunds.us.com/.
Miguel Berger
TrustFunds
+1 888-249-1616 ext. 314
miguelberger@trustfunds.us.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other