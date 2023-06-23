BEGA Reappoints Niquelle M. Allen as Director of Open Government

The District of Columbia Board of Ethics and Government Accountability (“Board”) announced today that it voted unanimously in its June 8, 2023, Board meeting to reappoint Niquelle M. Allen to serve as the Director of the Office of Open Government. The Office of Open Government is an office within the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. Its mission is to ensure that government operations at every level are transparent, open to the public, and promote civic engagement. As Director, Ms. Allen will continue to lead the Office of Open Government as it trains and advises District agencies, public bodies, and the public on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and the Open Meetings Act (OMA); investigates complaints and enforces the OMA; and generally, assists government agencies in the implementation of open government practices. Director Allen will begin her new appointment on July 2, 2023, and will serve at the pleasure of the Board.

"Director Allen has displayed exemplary leadership qualities and we are proud of what she accomplished during her first five years as Director of Open Government,” said BEGA Chair Norma Hutcheson. “The Board believes that Director Allen will continue to move the government in the right direction as we explore new ways to utilize technology to make the government more open and accessible. Director Allen consistently demonstrated, especially during the pandemic, that the ability to move the government towards the proper utilization of technology to achieve greater transparency.”

Regarding her reappointment, Director Allen said, “I would like to thank the Board for entrusting me with the responsibility of continuing to serve the District of Columbia as the Director of Open Government. I am excited to continue to the work that I have had the privilege of undertaking the past five years. We have much work to continue to do regarding government transparency and I look forward to continuing to work with the Board on open government issues.”

Director Allen has served with distinction in the District government for 21 years and has practiced law for 24 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her law degree from North Carolina Central University. Director Allen resides in Ward 5.