Mosaicist Inc's Founder Ray Corral Adorns G.W. Carver Elementary School with a Vibrant Butterfly Mosaic Mural Donation

Teacher, Principal Patricia Fairclough, Ray Corral, Mayor Vince Lago, School Board Chair Mari Tere Rojas,

Butterfly Mosaic Mural Ribbon Ceremony

Butterfly Mosaic Mural Design

Mosaicist Inc's Ray Corral gifts G.W. Carver Elementary School a vibrant butterfly mosaic mural, showcasing the transformative power of art in public spaces.

This project has been a remarkable opportunity to give back. We remain dedicated to working with the City of Coral Gables to help uplift our community.”
— Ray Corral
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A cascade of colorful butterflies now greets students at G.W. Carver Elementary School, thanks to the artistic mosaics of Ray Corral, renowned mosaicist and founder of Mosaicist Inc. This stunning mosaic mural - a generous donation by Corral - was unveiled in a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony last month, showcasing the transformative power of art in public spaces.

Combining two decades of experience in designing and manufacturing mosaic artworks, Corral brought his creative vision to life at the elementary school. His trademark attention to detail shines through the butterfly mural, demonstrating his unique approach of blending historical techniques dating back to the Byzantine era with modern craftsmanship.

This spectacular donation reflects Corral's ongoing commitment to supporting arts in his community through his donor-advised fund at the Coral Gables Community Foundation. On his Instagram page (@mosaicist), he shared, "This project has been a remarkable opportunity to give back. We remain dedicated to working with our city @cityofcoralgables to help uplift our community."

The celebratory event witnessed the participation of several key community figures, including Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, School Board Chair Mari Tere Rojas, and Principal Patricia Fairclough, all joining together with the eager young learners of G.W. Carver Elementary School.

Mosaicist Inc., under Corral's leadership, is one of the few organizations worldwide that handles a mosaic project from design concept to manufacturing to final installation, all in-house. This project is another addition to their global portfolio, with installations spanning Russia, London, Cypress, Switzerland, throughout the U.S., and the Caribbean.

In addition, Mosaicist Inc. has published a blog post on their company website, providing the captivating backstory of the butterfly mosaic mural and images and videos of the grand unveiling event.

Anyone inspired by this philanthropic endeavor and looking to make a similar impact is invited to contact Coral Gables Community Foundation President & CEO Mary Snow to discuss setting up a fund that aligns with their charitable and tax-planning goals.

Corral's commitment to enhancing public spaces and inspiring community members through art continues, leaving an indelible imprint on Coral Gables and beyond.

About Mosaicist Inc

With more than 20-year history, Mosaicist Inc., led by mosaic artist Ray Corral, is a premier provider of artistic mosaic installations. The company specializes in creating bespoke designs that seamlessly blend with the architecture of city projects, commercial locations, churches, and even swimming pools, testifying to Corral's commitment to art, creativity, and community.

Mosaic Magic: Ray Corral's Butterfly Mural Unveiling at G.W. Carver Elementary

