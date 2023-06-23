Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Alliance, Eriez, Integrated Magnetics
Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market
Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Samarium Cobalt Magnets market to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market Breakdown by Application (Pipeline Inspection, Robotic Arms, Gyroscopes, Medical Devices, Others) by Shapes (Discs, Blocks, Rings, Arc segments) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Samarium Cobalt Magnets market size is estimated to increase by USD 107.3 Million at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 534 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Samarium Cobalt Magnets market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are International MagnaProducts, Inc. (Canada), Master Magnetics, Inc. (United States), Arnold Magnetic Technologies (United States), Alliance LLC (United States), Eriez (United States), Integrated Magnetics (United States), TyTek Industries (United States), A and A Magnetics Inc. (Ireland), ALL Magnetics, Inc. (Canada), ADAMS Magnetic Products (United States)
Definition:
Samarium cobalt magnets, also known as SmCo magnets, are a type of rare earth magnet made from an alloy of samarium, cobalt, and other elements. They have high magnetic strength, excellent temperature stability, and resistance to corrosion, making them useful in a variety of applications where strong, durable magnets are needed.
Market Trends:
Growing Demand for Miniature Devices in the Defence Industry
Market Drivers:
Expanding Adoption of Samarium Cobalt Magnets in Various Military Weapons and in Aircraft’s Electrical Systems for Generating Power and Increasing Environmental Concerns among Individuals and Governing Authorities
Market Opportunities:
Increase Technological Advancements and Modernization in the Production Techniques and Growing the Demand from Emerging Economies
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market: SmCo5 magnets: These magnets are made from an alloy of samarium and cobalt in a ratio of 1:5. SmCo5 magnets have a lower magnetic strength than the other type, but they exhibit better resistance to corrosion and oxidation. Sm2Co17 magnets: These magnets are made from an alloy of samarium and cobalt in a ratio of 2:17. Sm2Co17 magnets have a higher magnetic strength than SmCo5 magnets, but they are more brittle and susceptible to cracking.
Key Applications/end-users of Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market: Pipeline Inspection, Robotic Arms, Gyroscopes, Medical Devices, Others
List of players profiled in this report: International MagnaProducts, Inc. (Canada), Master Magnetics, Inc. (United States), Arnold Magnetic Technologies (United States), Alliance LLC (United States), Eriez (United States), Integrated Magnetics (United States), TyTek Industries (United States), A and A Magnetics Inc. (Ireland), ALL Magnetics, Inc. (Canada), ADAMS Magnetic Products (United States)
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market
Samarium Cobalt Magnets Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
Samarium Cobalt Magnets Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Pipeline Inspection, Robotic Arms, Gyroscopes, Medical Devices, Others) (2022-2028)
Samarium Cobalt Magnets Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Samarium Cobalt Magnets Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Samarium Cobalt Magnets Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Samarium Cobalt Magnets
Samarium Cobalt Magnets Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
