Motor Actuator Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: ABB, FAULHABER, Nippon Pulse
Motor Actuator Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Motor Actuator Market will witness a 7.1% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Motor Actuator Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Motor Actuator market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ABB (Switzerland), Applied Motion Products (United States), FAULHABER (Germany), Nippon Pulse (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric (United States), Rockwell Automation (United States), Altra Industrial Motion (United States), Moog (United States), SMC (Japan)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Motor Actuator market to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Motor Actuator Market Breakdown by Actuators Type (Pneumatic Linear Actuators, Hydraulic Linear Actuators, Electric Linear Actuators) by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Motor Actuator market size is estimated to increase by USD 32.7 Billion at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 53.9 Billion.
Definition:
A motor actuator is a type of mechanical device that converts electrical energy into mechanical motion. It is used to control or move a mechanical system or a process variable, such as a valve or a damper, based on the input signal received from a controller or a sensor. Motor actuators are widely used in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, and manufacturing.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Motor Actuator Market: (Pneumatic Linear Actuators, Hydraulic Linear Actuators, Electric Linear Actuators
Key Applications/end-users of Motor Actuator Market: OEM, Aftermarket
Market Trends:
Advanced Technologies Integrated Within a Motor
Market Drivers:
Increasing Demand for Commercial and Defense Aircraft and Growing Demand for Advanced Actuator Products, Among the Buyers
Market Opportunities:
Increasing Installation of Safe and Technologically Advanced Actuators
List of players profiled in this report: ABB (Switzerland), Applied Motion Products (United States), FAULHABER (Germany), Nippon Pulse (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric (United States), Rockwell Automation (United States), Altra Industrial Motion (United States), Moog (United States), SMC (Japan)
