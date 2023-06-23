Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos Participate in Naturalization Ceremony for 24 New U.S. Citizens

PROVIDENCE, RI – Today, Governor Dan McKee was joined at the State House by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Chief Judge John J. McConnell and other elected leaders to participate in a naturalization ceremony for 24 new United States citizens from 19 different countries.

"Rhode Island is a welcoming place that embraces diversity, promotes opportunity and strives for equality every single day," said Governor Dan McKee. "I congratulate each of our new citizens on this important milestone in their lives and encourage them to take full advantage of the rights and responsibilities that they now have – including their right to vote."

"The day I became an American citizen is one of the proudest days of my life, and I am deeply honored to be able to join these 24 new citizens for their own naturalizations," said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. "The citizenship that we now share is both an unparalleled privilege and a solemn responsibility. As adopted citizens of this nation, we must strive to live up to its incredible potential and to protect the freedoms and democracy that allowed us to thrive here. I have every confidence that these Rhode Islanders will do just that as they work every day to create a better life for their family and their community."

