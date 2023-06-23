Governor Shapiro Reopens I-95 in Philadelphia Twelve Days After Collapse

Thanks to coordinated state, federal, and local efforts and the 24/7 work of crews on the scene, I-95 is reopening less than two weeks after its collapse.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll officially reopened six lanes of traffic on I-95 after the deadly fire and collapse of the roadway just 12 days ago. Since the initial collapse, Governor Shapiro and Secretary Carroll have led a coordinated state, local, and federal response to reopen the roadway safely and as quickly as possible, and efforts were ahead of schedule each step of the way to get traffic flowing on I-95 again. The new roadway [will open/opened] to the public at 12:00pm ET on Friday.

“Over the past 12 days, the eyes of the country have been on Pennsylvania. We showed them what our grit and determination can accomplish, and we showed them good government in action,” said Governor Shapiro. “This is what we can do when government at all levels come together to get the job done. Let this serve as an example to all that Pennsylvania can do big things. When we come together, when we’re determined, we can do big things in this city and in this Commonwealth – and this is proof.”

Thanks to the coordination between PennDOT, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Biden Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the City of Philadelphia, and the around the clock work of the Philadelphia Building Trades and contractors, crews demolished the damaged roadway and completely rebuilt the highway within two weeks of the initial collapse – well ahead of experts’ original predictions.

“The building trades folks are the real heroes here – they constructed this in a skillful and speedy way, and I am eternally grateful for their dedication,” said Secretary Mike Carroll. “PennDOT and our team and the Buckley team will continue our efforts to construct the facility on either side of this structure in an effort to restore I-95 to its full capacity.”

Engineers have already begun designing and ordering materials for a new permanent bridge over Cottman Ave. PennDOT will continue to lead that work and will keep the public informed as it progresses.

The temporary roadway will feature three 11-foot lanes in each direction and will be posted at a speed limit of 45 miles per hour. There will be no shoulders on the temporary roadway. Motorists are encouraged to drive safely along the temporary roadway, which will be an active work zone as work continues on the permanent bridge replacement.

The Flyers, Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, and Union organizations have made a collective $50,000 donation to build a trust for the daughter of Nathan Moody, the driver who died in the collapse on June 11.

