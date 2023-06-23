Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Claims Navigator Diane Vigil-Hayes

“I am a Navigator and here to assist claimants through the compensation process. I am meeting new people, building bridges and establishing trust. I want to help people receive the compensation they deserve.”

Diane Vigil-Hayes is a problem-solver, which has served her well in her position as a Navigator with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Santa Fe Claims Office. Before her tenure with the Claims Office, Diane served the state of New Mexico for 16 years, first with the Regulation and Licensing Department, managing 30 boards and commissions; then with the Department of Higher Education, providing protection services to students pursuing degrees or career education at private post-secondary institutions; and finally with the Environment Department securing water infrastructure for communities. Diane enjoys spending her free time with her daughter and grandkids, gardening, baking, photography, camping, fishing and hiking. She loves the great outdoors and says nature keeps her grounded.

What motivated you to apply for this position?

I want to help the people of Mora and Las Vegas get back on their feet. I saw what they went through, what they lost to the fire and then saw it wasn’t over because then came the rains and flooding. My heart goes out to everyone suffering from this devastation and to everyone who has helped them. Now a year later, I can truly help the claimants make it through this process, from beginning to final payout.

What's the most important thing you want people to know?

I have the skills and education to carry out this process and deliver compensation to claimants. I like working with people, helping them through this process and building trust. I will be with them from the Notice of Loss to Proof of Loss, to assisting them with gathering supporting documents, to proving ownership, to the letter of determination and compensation offer.

Which Claims Office core value resonates with you the most?

Compassion for the claimants. Having a heart and truly hearing what the claimants say, hearing their stories and what they have been through since the disaster, feeling their pain and suffering, learning what they have done to survive and of course being kind. Our claimants have been through so much in body, mind and spirit. They especially need love.