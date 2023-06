Refrigerated Display Cases Market to Top a Valuation of $37,139.8 million , growing at CAGR of 9.8% By 2022 to 2031

Refrigerated Display Cases -amr

Plug-in refrigerated display held the major share in the market accounting around 71.9% of the total refrigerated display cases market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220U, UNITED STATE, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “refrigerated display cases market by product type and product design: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2022–2031,” the global refrigerated display cases market size was valued at $12,985.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $37,139.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Refrigerated display cases (RDCs) are the specially designed refrigerators used to store and display perishable food products. They are commonly used by food & beverage retailers such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, hotels, cafes, and others.

The market is expected to grow at a notable pace over the next five to six years, owing to factors such as expanding organized retail sector including supermarkets and hypermarkets, changing food preferences of people, evolving lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes. Moreover, a plethora of new developments in small scale food and retail sector and inclination toward food safety concerns are expected to boost demand for RDCs in the future. Owing to emission of greenhouse gases such as CFCs and HFCs in existing RDCs, various changes are now being adopted with regards to compressor design, specifically in North America and Europe.

REQUEST FOR SAMPLE :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/271

The refrigerated display cases market is segmented on the basis of product type, product design, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into plug-in RDCs and remote RDCs. The plug-in RDC segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 7% in 2020, owing to reduction in operational cost, low installation time, and high energy efficiency.

By product design, the vertical design segment held a major share in the market. The segment is estimated to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period. With widespread growth in small and medium sized retail outlets, demand for vertical RDCs has witnessed a substantial increase. Horizontal RDCs are expected to exhibit a notable growth trend during the forecast period, owing to their growing demand in organized large size retail food stores. Hybrid RDCs, which have dual temperature control system have been gaining adoption, especially with increase in demand from cafes and quick service restaurants.

Europe was estimated to be the highest revenue generating region in the RDC Market in 2020, owing to the high adoption of refrigeration solutions in the food and beverages retail market. The continuous growth of super and hyper markets is demonstrating a key driver for development of the Europe refrigerated display cases market. Super and hyper markets represent an accountable share of the refrigerated display cases market and development of huge chains, for instance, Tesco in the UK, is guaranteeing establishment of new equipment.

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/271

Key players operating in the market include some of the leading players in the global market include :-

*Metalfrio Solutions S.A

*Lennox International

*Dover Corporation

*Illinois Tool Works Inc.

*Hussmann Corporation

*aht cooling systems gmbh

*Epta S.p.a Refrigeration,

*Frigoglass S.A.I.C

*Hoshizaki International

*Verco Limited

Key Findings of the Study

o Plug-in refrigerated display held the major share in the market accounting around 71.9% of the total refrigerated display cases market.

o The vertical segment held major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

o Europe accounted for more than half of the total share in 2020

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Plug In Refrigerated Display

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Remote Refrigerated Display

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount on this Report @checkout link

:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/657be7a1d5017a4e9692107f4ccac08d

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What are the upcoming trends of Refrigerated Display Cases Market in the world?

Q2. What is the leading product type of Refrigerated Display Cases Market?

Q3. Which is the largest regional market for Refrigerated Display Cases?

Q4. What is the estimated industry size of Refrigerated Display Cases?

Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Refrigerated Display Cases?

Similar Reports :-

* Floor Buffer Machine Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/floor-buffer-machine-market-A14397

* Glasses Frame Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/glasses-frame-market-A14400