Disaster Recovery Centers Closing as Deadline to Apply for Federal Assistance Approaches

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The Disaster Recovery Center at the Sadkin Community Center in Lauderhill, and the Mobile center at Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale are scheduled to close June 24.

If your primary residence is in Broward County and you experienced damage or loss from the severe storms and flooding in April, don’t wait any longer. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 27, 2023.

After the centers close, residents can still apply for federal assistance, until the deadline, or update their contact information in their current application by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or by logging into their account at DisasterAssistance.gov .

The center at Hortt Park in Fort Lauderdale is scheduled to remain open through June 29.

FEMA may be able to help with rental assistance or other disaster-related expenses, and if you are a homeowner FEMA may also be able to help with essential home repairs that are not covered by insurance.

For more information about recovery in Florida, visit fema.gov/disaster/4709 and floridadisaster.org/. Follow us on Twitter: @FLSERT and @FEMARegion4.