New Technology Provides EV and Hybrid Battery Health Reports

vsNEW EV Battery Health Report using diagnostic data from BMS vsNEW Hybrid Battery Health Report from Diagnostic BMS Data

vsNEW, Inc. is a start-up that has developed technology to analyze the heath of an EV or Hybrid battery through diagnostic data directly from the vehicle's BMS.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release

vsNEW, Inc. announced the launch of their EV and hybrid vehicle Battery Health Reports, which grade an EV or Hybrid vehicle’s battery vs. when it was new.

"Battery health is critical to EV value, which makes it vital for owners, buyers, dealerships, service shops, auctions, banks, leasing companies, insurance companies, and warranty companies- the entire automotive ecosystem,” said Sachin Chaudhry, Co-founder and CEO of vsNEW. “By collecting hundreds of diagnostic datapoints directly from a vehicle's battery management system (BMS), vsNEW provides the most accurate assessment of battery health across all OEMs within minutes."

Each vsNEW Battery Health Report shows the battery’s overall vsNEW score, which is a combination of the battery state-of-Health, battery capacity measured in its optimal current range and current kWh, the battery’s replacement risk as based on cell voltage balance, and many other factors. By using BMS data down to the individual cell/module level, the company can analyze EV and Hybrid batteries and accurately assess the battery’s condition vs. when it was new. And because the health of a given battery is largely dependent on the charging and driving habits of the car’s owner, extracting diagnostic data directly from the vehicle is a much better way to determine battery health compared to lab-based models or telematics-based predictions.

Thomas Gerding , owner of RockStar Automotive in Melbourne, FL, and an early user of vsNEW said, “As a Master Tech, I get asked all the time - When will I need to replace my battery? There are so many variables that make this question impossible to answer. I would usually check for codes and look at battery voltages. Other than that, mileage is probably the only other indicator I had before vsNEW. I think vsNEW is onto something and it will be a great tool for a repair shop like mine. “

Dave Berlin, fellow vsNEW Co-founder explained, “A replacement EV battery costs almost as much as a used EV’s total value - if a replacement is even available. How can a used EV buyer make a purchase without knowing about the condition of the battery? How can a bank finance an EV purchase without knowing how long the battery will last? How can an extended warranty company manage its EV risk without knowing if the battery already has an issue? The entire automotive ecosystem will need to rewrite its playbook as it transitions from using odometers for ICE vehicles to battery health for EVs.“

To learn more about vsNEW, Inc. and to see our updated list of vehicles we can assess please visit www.vsnew.com. For more information or to arrange an interview please contact Dave Berlin at dave@vsnew.com.

Link to EV Report - https://app.vsnew.com/ev/415-1N4AZ1CP6JC304903-2018-Nissan-Leaf

Link to Hybrid Report - https://app.vsnew.com/hybrid/406-JTDKN3DU4B0292313-2011-Toyota-Prius