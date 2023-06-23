"Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series" is a Gripping Tale of Truth, Injustice, and Fantastical Allies

With its gripping narrative, relatable characters, and unexpected twists, this novel is poised to leave a lasting impression on readers of all ages.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure as author Jordan Walker releases the latest edition of fantasy novel, " Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series ." This captivating tale follows the life of Jayde Hendryk, a seemingly ordinary teenager who finds herself thrust into a world of mystery, danger, and unexpected allies.Although Jayde Henryk has always played the role of the perfect child on the surface, she has long been an outcast within her own family. With a tough personality that refuses to tolerate injustice, she becomes an unlikely heroine when tragedy strikes, forcing her to flee for her life. Now, armed with her wits and a host of fantastical allies, Jayde must uncover the truth behind her family's assassination, before it claims her own life. As the story unfolds, Jayde's journey takes her down extraordinary paths, leading her to uncover hidden secrets and confront unimaginable challenges.Through the vividly depicted world created by Jordan, readers will be transported into a realm where reality intertwines with fantasy, and where Jayde's determination becomes her greatest weapon against the forces that seek to silence her."Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series" promises to be an enthralling read for fantasy enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. With its gripping narrative, relatable characters, and unexpected twists, this novel is poised to leave a lasting impression on readers of all ages.Jordan Walker received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and master’s degree in Project Management. She currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina and works as an IT quality assurance business analyst consultant.To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.