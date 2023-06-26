Sakura Linkage and Scalably Forge New Partnership for Web 3.0 Japan Market Entry
Breaking Language Barriers: Sakura Linkage International Announces Business Partnership with Web3 Community Tech Service, ScalablyLUXEMBOURG, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sakura Linkage International, headquartered in Luxembourg and specializing in marketing-oriented translation, localization, and assisting companies in their entry into the Japanese market with their consulting service, together with Scalably Corporation, a developer of community tech services for the Web3 industry, have announced a new business partnership and cooperation agreement.
This partnership is specifically designed to boost support for Western companies looking to make their mark in the Japanese market. By leveraging the wide range of translation and localization capabilities of Sakura Linkage in conjunction with Scalably's specialized Web3 community tech, we aim to help our clients effectively communicate their messages to a broader Japanese audience through their websites and communities. Scalably's CEO, Mr. Yamamoto, who previously participated in a media interview hosted by the Luxembourg Blockchain Association LëtzBlock, further underlines the strong ties that exist between our two organizations.
As Sakura Linkage and Scalably embark on this new collaborative journey, we pledge our commitment to creating new value and offering effective, innovative marketing strategies tailored to the specific needs of companies aiming to establish a presence in the Japanese market. For further information or any inquiries about this press release, please visit Sakura Linkage's website at www.sakuralinkage.com or feel free to contact us directly.
