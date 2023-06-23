Stronghold Group Partners with APK Charities through $15,000 Donation to Support Veterans in Need
This partnership between Stronghold Group and APK Charities will significantly support APK’s mission to serve veterans in need.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stronghold Group, a VA-certified SDVOSB, made up of a globally experienced team of Iraq and Afghanistan combat veterans, is proud to partner with APK Charities to support the organization’s mission of serving Connecticut veterans in need. Stronghold Group’s $15,000 donation will go to supporting the APK Charities ongoing mission of serving as a bridge connecting American society with the nation’s Armed Forces and veterans’ communities. APK Charities was founded by Bob and Helen Pedersen-Keiser in honor and in memory of their son, Army Special Forces Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel. On March 11, 2013, Connecticut native Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel was killed in action in Eastern Afghanistan while serving as the commander of his Special Forces Detachment, ODA 3126 of 3rd Special Forces Group. He was 28 years old.
APK Charities provides financial aid and relief as well as material assistance both directly to veterans and charitable organizations in the name of Andre, who was known for his passion for life and willingness to help others.
Support from our communities for our active and wounded warriors, their families, and for the families of our fallen warriors is still very much needed. “The pandemic has created a negative impact amongst our local veteran population, and we’ve seen an increasing need to help veterans in our community with basic living expenses,” Bob Keiser said. “We are relentless in our efforts to help and aim to never turn someone away when there is a demonstrable need for assistance, as we apply Andrew’s living spirit in everything we do,” he continued. “Stronghold Group’s donation will go a long way in our support for veterans with the increase in need that we are seeing.”
Stronghold Group is proud and humbled to assist. “We see what APK Charities is doing and the tremendous impact they’re having, and we hope that funding never becomes the variable that prevents the continuation of the APK Charities mission,” Stronghold’s CEO Dave Henderson said. “Stronghold Group team members take pride in making impactful donations to sincere organizations and this is something we plan on continuing in the future,” he continued.
For Stronghold Group, this donation is personal. Stronghold Group’s CFO, Sean Niquette, served with Andrew during their time at the United States Military Academy at West Point. “He was a great guy and someone I looked up to. He was always willing to help others and his zest for living life was real,” Sean said. “He lived a life worth living and I can see that his spirit is very much alive through the work that APK Charities is doing.”
For more information on Stronghold Group and APK Charities, please visit their websites at www.strongholdcare.com and www.apkcharities.org. APK Charities is a registered 501c(3) non-profit organization.
David Henderson
Stronghold Group
info@strongholdcare.com