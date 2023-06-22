Withdrawn application: Zefylti, filgrastim, Date of withdrawal: 08/06/2023, Initial authorisation

CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o withdrew its application for a marketing authorisation of Zefylti, a medicine intended to stimulate the production of white blood cells, making patients less vulnerable to infection, and to prepare patients for blood stem cell transplantation.
The company withdrew the application on 8 June 2023.
