Shrimp Market to Reach US$ 87.9 Billion During 2023-2028 | Growth Rate CAGR of 4.7%

Shrimp Market 2023-2028

The surge in organized retail chains, shrimp's health benefits, and its wide availability via offline and online channels are key drivers of the market.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shrimp Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global shrimp market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global shrimp market size reached US$ 65.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 87.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.

Shrimp, a popular seafood delicacy, is a type of decapod crustacean found in fresh and saltwater. It is renowned for its tender flesh and sweet, delicate flavor and rich source of proteins, vitamins, and vital fatty acids. Shrimps are farmed in aquaculture settings or harvested from the wild for commercial purposes, and their market involves different varieties, including white, tiger, pink, and brown shrimp. It is consumed in various forms, such as frozen, canned, breaded, and pre-cooked, and is used as a key ingredient in a plethora of culinary traditions around the globe.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-shrimp-processing-plant/requestsample

Global Shrimp Market Trends:

The escalating health-conscious among individuals and the rising awareness about the several health benefits associated with the consumption of shrimp due to its high protein content and presence of essential nutrients is primarily driving the market growth. Besides this, significant advancements across the aquaculture sector in shrimp farming techniques and the development of specific pathogen-free (SPF) and disease-resistant shrimp varieties have increased production, creating a favorable outlook for market growth. Moreover, the implementation of numerous government initiatives promoting aquaculture and seafood exports is aiding in market expansion.

Additionally, the growing demand for value-added convenience foods, such as ready-to-eat and easy-to-cook shrimp products favoring the fast-paced lifestyle of consumers, is contributing to the market's growth. Furthermore, the bolstering growth of the e-commerce sectors and the proliferation of online sales platforms offering quick doorstep delivery and secure payment options, and the establishment of advanced cold-chain logistics are positively influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top shrimp companies being

• Aqua Star Corp.

• Avanti Feeds Ltd.

• Clearwater Seafoods Inc.

• High Liner Foods Inc.

• Mazzetta Company LLC

• Nordic Seafoods A/S

• Surapon Foods

• Thai Union Group

• The Waterbase Ltd.

• Wild Oceans Pvt. Ltd.

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-shrimp-processing-plant

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Species:

• Penaeus vannamei

• Penaeus monodon

• Macrobrachium rosenbergii

• Others

Breakup by Shrimp Size:

• <21

• 21-25

• 26-30

• 31-40

• 41-50

• 51-60

• 61-70

• >70

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Hotels and Restaurants

• Online Sales

• Others

Breakup by Region:

Major Producing Regions:

• China

• India

• Indonesia

• Vietnam

• Thailand

• Ecuador

• Others

Also Read the List of the Top 12 Companies Operating in the Shrimp Industry: https://www.imarcgroup.com/shrimp-companies

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report:

• Electronic Design Automation Market Report 2023: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-design-automation-market

• Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Report 2023: https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-reference-laboratory-market

• Algorithmic Trading Market Report 2023: https://www.imarcgroup.com/algorithmic-trading-market

• Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Report 2023: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-equipment-maintenance-market

• Brewery Equipment Market Report 2023: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brewery-equipment-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.