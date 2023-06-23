Polysleep Celebrates Canadian Craftsmanship in Innovative Moving Day Campaign

Polysleep, a leading provider of innovative sleep solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of their Moving Day campaign across all platforms

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polysleep, a leading Canadian provider of innovative sleep solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Moving Day campaign. This campaign celebrates the Canadian heritage of Polysleep's products and highlights their commitment to quality and comfort.



As a proudly Canadian company, Polysleep takes great pride in manufacturing all their products locally, right here in Canada. The Moving Day campaign serves as a platform to showcase the excellence and craftsmanship that goes into each Polysleep mattress. By emphasizing the Canadian roots of their brand, Polysleep aims to foster a sense of trust and reliability among consumers who prioritize supporting local businesses.

The Moving Day campaign will be showcased through various channels, including radio, social media, and digital platforms, to reach a wide audience across Canada. Engaging radio advertisements will share the story of Polysleep's Canadian manufacturing, while dynamic social media content will engage followers with captivating visuals and informative posts about the benefits of Polysleep's Canadian-made mattresses.

Polysleep's commitment to supporting the Canadian economy and reducing their carbon footprint is evident in the Moving Day campaign. By choosing a Polysleep mattress, customers not only experience superior comfort and support but also contribute to the growth of local businesses and the reduction of environmental impact.

Through this campaign, Polysleep aims to inspire Canadians to prioritize locally made products and experience the exceptional sleep quality that comes from choosing a Canadian-made mattress. The Moving Day campaign is a testament to Polysleep's dedication to providing customers with the best sleep experience while supporting the Canadian economy.

For more information about Polysleep and the Moving Day campaign, please visit https://polysleep.ca.

Founded in 2016, Polysleep is regarded as a pioneering company in the memory foam mattress industry in Quebec. Its primary motivation is to support the well-being of the body and mind through a balanced night's sleep. Manufactured entirely in Montreal, Polysleep mattresses are designed to meet the most essential sleep needs of its customers while contributing to the local economy and reducing its carbon footprint.

With innovative solutions such as integrated support contours, antimicrobial foam, and sleep recovery technology, Polysleep enables its consumers to enjoy healthier and more restful sleep. The company stands out primarily for the quality of its materials, its ethical and local manufacturing methods, and its compassionate philosophy.

Visit Polysleep at https://polysleep.ca/

