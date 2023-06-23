Flexible Foam Market Investment Opportunities: Exploring Lucrative Investment Prospects 2027 | CAGR of 5.2%

Flexible Foam Market Type

The polyurethane (PU) foam segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to around three-fifths of the global flexible foam market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The polyurethane (PU) foam segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to around three-fifths of the global flexible foam market, owing to its key features such as lightweight enhanced cushioning and sealing, improved thermal insulation and its environmental benefits such as recyclability, reduction in wastage, and higher sustainability. However, the polypropylene (PP) foam segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, due to increased demand from prime end-use industries for durable and recyclable foams coupled with surge in demand for bio-based polypropylene.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The packaging segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of composite packaging in various industries. However, the furniture & bedding segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global flexible foam market, as the furniture industry demands flexible foam to make furniture more durable, supportive, and comfortable.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the flexible foam market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The global flexible foam market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, due to presence of diverse end-use industries in various regions including packaging, automotive, and packaging industries. On the other hand, the market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players BASF SE, Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, INOAC Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Recticel NV, The Woodbridge Group, and Rogers Corporation. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Infrastructural development, favorable public-private partnerships, and expansion of residential & commercial sector have boosted the growth of the global flexible foam market. However, fluctuations in prices of raw materials and regulatory intervention on raw materials hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements and penetration of international infrastructure players in developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the flexible foam market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report, the global flexible foam industry was pegged at $44.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $61.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

