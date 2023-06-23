3D Printing Metal Market Competitive Environment and Higher Growth Rate with Forecast to 2026

3D Printing Metal Market by By Region

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The aluminum segment accounted for the largest market share in the global 3D printing metal market in 2019, contributing to around half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in usage in automotive industry with its characteristics such as strength, lightweight, and precision. However, the steel segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 24.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The powder segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total share of the global 3D printing metal market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its highest share by 2026. This is due to surge in utilization in applications such as medical, aerospace, and rapid tooling areas. However, the filament segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in usage of metal, laywood, paper, and others that available in the form of filaments.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the 3D printing metal market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

North America accounted for the largest market share, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global 3D printing metal market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in application of 3D printing metal in medical sector along with utilization for developing lightweight parts and instruments in the aerospace and automobile industry in the region. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.2% from 2019 to 2026.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd, The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited and Voxeljet AG. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Surge in penetration of bio-based materials and technological advancements drive the growth of the global 3D printing metal market. However, high costs related to raw materials and techniques hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapidly growing industries including healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense create new opportunities in coming years.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the 3D printing metal market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report, the global 3D printing metal industry generated $147.2 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $796.3 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

