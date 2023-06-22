Summary of opinion: Jardiance,empagliflozin, 22/06/2023, Positive

On 22 June 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Jardiance. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

The CHMP adopted a new indication for the treatment of chronic kidney disease. For information, the full indications for Jardiance will be as follows:1

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Jardiance is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise

as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance

in addition to other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes

Heart failure

Jardiance is indicated in adults for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure.

Chronic kidney disease

Jardiance is indicated in adults for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1New text in bold