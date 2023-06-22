Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,557 in the last 365 days.

Summary of opinion: Lonsurf,trifluridine,tipiracil, 22/06/2023, Positive

On 22 June 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Lonsurf. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Les Laboratoires Servier.

The CHMP adopted a new indication for the third-line treatment of colorectal cancer in combination with bevacizumab. For information, the full indications for Lonsurf will therefore be as follows:1

Colorectal cancer

Lonsurf is indicated in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have received two prior anticancer treatment regimens including fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapies, anti-VEGF agents, and/or anti-EGFR agents.

Lonsurf is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have been previously treated with, or are not considered candidates for, available therapies including fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapies, anti-VEGF agents, and anti‑EGFR agents.

Gastric cancer

Lonsurf is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic gastric cancer including adenocarcinoma of the gastroesophageal junction, who have been previously treated with at least two prior systemic treatment regimens for advanced disease (see section 5.1).

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1New text in bold

You just read:

Summary of opinion: Lonsurf,trifluridine,tipiracil, 22/06/2023, Positive

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more