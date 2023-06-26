TeamedUp China brings a straightforward and affordable recruiting tool to companies hiring in China

TeamedUp China Logo

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- China is now home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other country in the world. As the country’s economy continues to grow and mature, international companies are also faced with the task of recruiting more talent to grow their operations there.

A large point of friction is the disconnect between China’s recruitment market and the rest of the world. Popular job search platforms like Monster, Indeed, and Ziprecruiter are not widely used by the talent pool in China. Even LinkedIn has ceased to run operations in the country.

Enter TeamedUp China’s (https://TeamedUpChina.com) service providing international companies with a straightforward candidate sourcing tool to support their recruiting and hiring efforts.

For a flat service rate, TeamedUp China gives China-based positions a huge boost of exposure. The company posts positions across the largest hiring platforms in China, including 51job, Zhaopin, Liepin, and BOSS Zhipin. Furthermore, positions are posted across popular Chinese social media such as Wechat, XiaoHongShu (Little Red Book), Weibo, and Douyin (Tiktok). Finally, TeamedUp screens applications to make sure they are relevant, and sends them to the hiring company for consideration in weekly batches.

To learn more, you can visit https://www.TeamedUpChina.com, or contact info@teamedupchina.com. The team offers a free consultation to help find out if the service is a right fit for your business’ hiring needs.

About TeamedUp China

The professionals TeamedUp China has been providing recruitment and staffing services for companies and schools in China since 2014. Their experience with hiring in China has set them up to fill a gap in the market between hiring internally (no outside cost or support) and headhunter services (high outside cost and support). TeamedUp China is registered in Shanghai, China.