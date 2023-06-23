Digital Ink Market In-Depth Analysis Growth Projection with Regional Demand and Revenue Forecast 2026

Digital Ink Market By Technology

The digital textile ink segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global digital ink market share in 2018, and is projected to retain its dominance.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ink-jet segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global digital ink market revenue in 2018, and is expected to maintain its top status throughout the forecast period. Its ability to revolutionize the printing sector propels the segment growth. The electrography segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the estimated period. This technology is one of the key trends, which is dominantly used for printing labels.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The digital textile ink segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global digital ink market share in 2018, and is projected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during 2019–2026. Increase in demand for advertisements and corporate brandings such as flags, retail graphics, and banners has driven the growth of the segment.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the digital ink market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Europe held the highest share in 2018, generating half of the global digital ink market. This is attributed to the large consumer base and the presence of key players in this province. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% till 2026. The presence of developing countries such as China and India has propelled the growth.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players DIC Corporation, Dover Corporation, Du Pont, Flint Group, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Nazdar Ink Technologies, Sakata Inx Corporation, Toyo Inc., Sc Holdings Co. Ltd., Wikoff Color Corporation. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Rise in demand for 3D printing technologies, and rapid development of printing methods drive the growth of the global digital ink market. On the other hand, high initial cost impedes the growth to some extent. However, advancement in technology is expected to create a number of opportunities for the frontrunners in the industry.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the digital ink market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report, the global digital ink industry was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $4.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

