WestPac Vegas Offers Informative Series To Bolster Small Businesses’ Financial Planning

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. economy faces ongoing uncertainty, WestPac Vegas is offering a complimentary series of in-depth articles on how small businesses can better plan to protect their financial futures, building on the comprehensive financial planning support it offers to tens of thousands of clients.

The blog, which is available on WestPac Vegas’ website, includes insightful and timely topics like wealth planning and management, succession planning, and more. The articles are written by members of the firm’s skilled and experienced team, including vice president, financial advisor, and author Brennan Drew, who has worked with WestPac Vegas since 2011.

Drew has contributed to the blog with articles on how business owners can transition to having others run the day-to-day operations and planning for tough financial times.

“The blog is just another example of the next-level, comprehensive support and advice we offer our small business clients,” says Drew. “We help execute and coordinate and plan for anything a business owner might face in the financial world. There is no magic solution, no one-stop fix. A business needs somebody by their side.”

The blog series couldn’t come at a better time, as surveys of small to midsize business owners cite the need for better financial strategic planning as one of the top challenges they will face throughout 2023.

“Owners in this demographic are missing major opportunities because they don't have an organized team communicating and working together to achieve the company’s goals,” explains Drew. “Far too often, the owners are trying to do it themselves and don't have the time or resources to maximize their planning effectively.”

Drew, based in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, works with his colleagues at WestPac Vegas to coordinate each client’s team of professionals. This team works diligently to understand the challenges each business faces and find solutions to its individualized problems.

“At my core, I help business owners evaluate their financial decisions. For them, everything in their financial world begins and ends with their business,” says Drew. “Whether it’s retirement planning or healthcare decisions, their situation doesn’t fit the traditional planning mold. A one-off strategy or product won’t be the key to their success. Instead, it will be a coordination of planning and strategies to unlock their true potential.”

In particular, Drew focuses on 11 key areas for future sustainable growth and financial stability: business interruption, risk management, asset protection, key employee retention, planning for business debt, wealth management, income tax strategies, maximizing cash flow, retirement planning, estate planning for business interests and finally planning an owner’s exit.

Instead of working toward an artificial target, Drew and the other experienced professionals at the firm focus on the process of financial planning. “Most times, people go to a professional to get a product delivery or to get something done. We’re very process-oriented; we’ll take you through the process, which dictates the results and options,” he says. “There are lots of routes to the top of the mountain, depending on the businesses, its risk appetite, and its goals.”



Company Name: WestPac Wealth Partners

Contact Person: Brennan Drew

Phone Number: 702.978.6911

Website Link: https://www.westpacwealth.com/team/brennan-drew









Registered Representative and Financial Advisor of Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS). OSJ: 5280 CARROLL CANYON ROAD, SUITE 300, SAN DIEGO CA, 92121, 619-6846400. Securities products and advisory services offered through PAS, member FINRA, SIPC. Financial Representative of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. PAS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian. WestPac Wealth Partners LLC is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. Insurance products offered through WestPac Wealth Partners and Insurance Services, LLC, a DBA of WestPac Wealth Partners, LLC. CA Insurance License Number - 0H99258, AR Insurance License #16385634 | Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees do not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. Consult your tax, legal, or accounting professional regarding your individual situation. | 2023-157024 Exp. 06/25

This material is intended for general use. By providing this content Park Avenue Securities LLC, affiliates and/or subsidiaries, and your financial representative are not undertaking to provide advice or make a recommendation for a specific individual or situation, or to otherwise act in a fiduciary capacity.