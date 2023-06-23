Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,607 in the last 365 days.

Taiwanese company to pour $250 million to expand project in Bình Dương

VIETNAM, June 23 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — Far Eastern Polytex (Vietnam) Co Ltd, a Taiwan-invested company in the southern province of Bình Dương, will increase its investment by US$250 million in the third quarter of this year to expand its production line of super-strong fibre products used to make seat belts, airbags, and tyre inner liners.

The company's general director Yeh Ming Yuh unveiled the information in a meeting with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Văn Minh this week.

The company started its operations in the province’s Bàu Bàng Industrial Park in 2015 with an initial investment of over $600 million. Its capital investment now reaches $1.37 billion with production lines of industrial fibre products which are used in the production of seat belts, airbags, tyre linings, and finished textile and garment products.

He said that the added investment would be used for the installation of a solar power system to provide electricity for production. The company is committed to investing in Bình Dương towards green transformation, sustainable development, training high-quality human resources, and joining hands with the province in enhancing social responsibility to protect the environment and workers.

Minh said that the company is now the largest foreign-invested firm in the province and that the province committed to accompanying investors to remove difficulties if any. In addition, the province always paid attention to simplifying administrative procedures, improving the local investment environment, supporting the company to deploy projects quickly and smoothly, and promoting more efficient production.

According to the province’s Department of Planning and Investment, as of June 22, licensed foreign investment in the province reached $943 million, equal to 37 per cent of the figure of the same period. Up to now, the province has 4,113 foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of $40 billion. — VNS

You just read:

Taiwanese company to pour $250 million to expand project in Bình Dương

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more