54 people set to go on trial for repatriation flights scandal

VIETNAM, June 23 - HÀ NỘI — More than 50 people accused of corruption in relation to repatriation flights during the pandemic will go on trial next month, according to the Hà Nội People's Court.

The trial is set to be held on July 11 and will continue for a month. Judge Vũ Quang Huy is set to preside.

Among the 54 defendants, 21 have been charged with "Accepting bribes"; 23 have been charged with "Offering bribes"; 4 with "Abusing position and power while performing official duties"; and 4 with "Facilitating bribery".

Another two have been charged with "Fraudulently misappropriating property"; one of whom is also charged with "Offering bribes".

The Government directed the organization of flights during the pandemic to bring Vietnamese citizens back to the country from abroad to prevent and control the pandemic. The Government assigned the Task Forces of several ministries, sectors, and localities to approve flights and decide on quarantine measures.

According to the indictment, in implementing this directive during the period from September 2020 to December 2022, a total of 25 individuals took advantage of their powers and accepted bribes totalling nearly VNĐ165 billion (US$7 million). They are also accused of abusing their power while performing official duties, causing losses of over VNĐ10 billion (US$425,000).

It alleges that 23 individuals representing businesses offered bribes amounting to over VNĐ226 billion (US$9.6 million), while four individuals acted as intermediaries in bribing activities, totalling over VNĐ74 billion (US$3.1 million), and engaged in fraudulent activities leading to the misappropriation of nearly VNĐ25 billion (US$1 million).

List of people charged for accepting bribes:

Tô Anh Dũng (former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs); Nguyễn Thị Hương Lan (former Director of the Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Đỗ Hoàng Tùng (former Deputy Director of the Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Nguyễn Quang Linh (former Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister);

Chử Xuân Dũng (former Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee), Trần Văn Tân (former Vice Chairman of Quảng Nam Provincial People's Committee), Trần Văn Dự (former Deputy Director of the Immigration Department, Ministry of Public Security), Nguyễn Thanh Hải (former Head of the International Relations Department, Government Office);

Lê Tuấn Anh (former Chief of the Consular Office), Phạm Trung Kiên (former Secretary to the Deputy Minister of Health), Vũ Anh Tuấn (former officer of the Immigration Department, Ministry of Public Security), Vũ Sỹ Cường (former officer of the Immigration Department, Ministry of Public Security), Nguyễn Tiến Thân (former Specialist of the International Relations Department, Government Office), Nguyễn Mai Anh (former Specialist of the International Relations Department, Government Office);

Nguyễn Hồng Hà (former Consul General of Vietnam in Osaka, Japan), Vũ Hồng Quang (former Deputy Head of Air Transport Division, Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Ministry of Transport), Vũ Hồng Nam (former Ambassador of Vietnam to Japan), Ngô Quang Tuấn (former specialist of the International Cooperation Department, Ministry of Transport).

Vũ Ngọc Minh (former Ambassador of Vietnam to Angola), Lưu Tuấn Dũng (former Deputy Head of Citizen Protection Division, Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Lý Tiến Hùng (former Specialist of the Science, Technology and Environment Department, Ministry of Education and Training).

List of people charged for offering bribes:

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hằng (Deputy General Director of Blue Sky Company), Lê Hồng Sơn (General Director of Blue Sky Company), Hoàng Diệu Mơ (General Director of An Bình Tourism and Service Trading Company Limited), Nguyễn Tiến Mạnh (Deputy Director of Vietnam Travel Trading Joint Stock Company);

Vũ Thùy Dương (Director of Vietnam Travel Trading Joint Stock Company), Hoàng Anh Kiếm (in Hoàng Mai District, Hà Nội), Nguyễn Thị Tường Vy (Director of ATA Vietnam Limited Liability Company), Võ Thị Hồng (Director of Minh Ngọc Trading and Service Aviation Company Limited);

Lê Văn Nghĩa (Director of Nhat Minh Tourism and Catering Services Joint Stock Company), Trần Thị Mai Xa (Director of MasterLife Company), Lê Thị Ngọc Anh (former Central Party External Relations Officer), Nguyễn Thị Hiền (in Long Biên District, Hà Nội), Đào Minh Dương (Director of Vijasun Joint Stock Company);

Nguyễn Thị Dung Hạnh (Director of G19 Vietnam Limited Liability Company), Phan Thị Mai (Director of Star Hà Nội International Joint Stock Company), Vũ Minh Thắng (Director of Thuận An Investment and Trade Company), Nguyễn Thế Dũng (Director of Sang Trong Luxury Tourism Trading Limited Liability Company);

Trần Hồng Hà (Director of Sao Viet International Labor Supply and Trade Limited Liability Company), Phạm Bích Hằng (in Thanh Xuân District, Hà Nội), Trần Tiến (Director of Phi Truong Trading and Tourism Company Limited), Phạm Bá Sơn (employee of Thai Hoa Construction Joint Stock Company), Tào Đức Hiệp (Director of Railway Trade Union Tourism and Service Limited Liability Company), Đào Thị Chung Thúy (in Hà Đông District, Hà Nội).

Charged for "Abuse of power or position while performing official duties":

Trần Việt Thái (former Ambassador of Việt Nam to Malaysia), Nguyễn Lê Ngọc Anh, Nguyễn Hoàng Linh (both former staff members of the Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia), and Đặng Minh Phương (former accountant of the Embassy of Việt Nam in Malaysia).

Charged for "Bribery intermediary":

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn (retired police officer), Trần Quốc Tuấn (Director of Việt Nam Trade and Tourism Promotion Joint Stock Company), Bùi Huy Hoàng (former Specialist in the Infectious Disease Control Department, Preventive Medicine Department, Ministry of Health) and Phạm Thị Kim Ngân (former staff member of the Oversight Magazine, Government Inspectorate).

Charged for "Fraudulent misappropriation of property":

Hoàng Văn Hưng (former police officer) and Trần Minh Tuấn (Director of Thái Hòa Construction Joint Stock Company). — VNS